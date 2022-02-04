Pro Kabaddi: Thumping win for Thalaivas over Titans

Chennai :

Tamil Thalaivas jumped to fifth on the Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 table after earning a thumping 43-25 victory over Telugu Titans in a one-sided match in Bengaluru.





After the Thursday game’s outcome, Thalaivas has collected 44 points from 15 matches while Titans remains rooted to the bottom with 22 points off 15 fixtures.





Right-corner defender Sagar Rathee (9 tackle points) stole the show on a night when raiders Ajinkya Pawar (10 points) and Manjeet (9 points) also impressed for the Tamil Nadu team.





Titans raider Galla Raju picked up nine points, but got little assistance from his teammates. Earlier in the day, Jaipur Pink Panthers defeated Dabang Delhi 36-30.