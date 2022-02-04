India team, sans infected trio, begins training

Ahmedabad :

The India team’s playing squad members, save the coronavirus-infected trio of Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shreyas Iyer, started training at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Thursday after their RT-PCR tests came out negative.





While opener Mayank Agarwal has joined the India squad, he will only be available on the matchday as his mandatory three-day quarantine started on Thursday.





The team management has thus kept wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan in the scheme of things for the ODI matches. India is set to play a three-match ODI series against the West Indies here, beginning February 6 (Sunday).





“The players had a light session and were accompanied by trainers,” a veteran official in the know of things said. A Covid outbreak had hit the Team India camp on Wednesday as the batting trio of Dhawan, Ruturaj and Shreyas tested positive for the coronavirus during the mandatory isolation period at the hotel.





Four others – stand-by bowler Navdeep Saini, fielding coach T Dilip, security liaison officer B Lokesh and masseur Rajeev Kumar – have also tested positive for COVID-19.