Tamil Nadu to play its group matches in Guwahati

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu has been pitted alongside Delhi, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh in Elite Group H of the Ranji Trophy, whose first (pre-Indian Premier League) phase will be hosted across nine cities between February 10 and March 15.





The Vijay Shankar-led Tamil Nadu will play its three group matches in Guwahati. BCCI secretary Jay Shah, in a mail sent to the state units on Thursday, also informed that the post-IPL phase would be held from May 30 to June 26. The upcoming Ranji Trophy season will be a short one as the teams have been divided into nine groups.





Each of the eight ‘Elite’ groups consists of four teams while the only ‘Plate’ group comprises six sides. In the ‘Elite’ groups (A to H), each team will meet its pool rivals once. As far as the ‘Plate’ group is concerned, every side will be involved in three pool fixtures.





The toppers of the ‘Elite’ groups, barring the lowest-ranked team among the eight, will qualify for the quarter-finals of the red-ball competition. The lowest-ranked team will lock horns with the ‘Plate’ group winner for a place in the last-eight stage. Chennai, one of the nine host cities in Phase 1, will welcome Group C teams Karnataka, Railways, Jammu & Kashmir and Pondicherry.





The MA Chidambaram Stadium, IIT-M Chemplast and the Guru Nanak College Ground have been shortlisted as the venues.





