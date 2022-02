On this day in 2018: India lifted record 4th U19 WC title

New Delhi :

The Prithvi Shaw-led side remained unbeaten in the tournament, winning all six matches. The side stormed into the summit clash after a thumping victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in the semifinal.





India defeated Pakistan by 203 runs to set up a clash against Australia in the final. Chasing a paltry total of 217, India was powered by opener Manjot Kalra's unbeaten 101 and wicketkeeper Harvik Desai's unbeaten 47. India chased down the total comfortably in 38.5 overs.





India got off to a decent start with openers Prithvi Shaw and Kalra playing some confident shots early on.





Australia finally broke the opening stand with Will Sutherland cleaning up Indian captain Shaw (29) and breaking the 71-run partnership.





Shubman Gill joined Kalra in the middle and the duo further dented Australia with a half-century stand. For the second wicket, the duo shared 70 runs. Param Uppal struck to remove Shubman (31).





The breakthrough did bring in some hope for the young Australians as they showed some intensity in the field. However, it was short-lived thanks to another fifty-run stand between Kalra and Desai which put India over the line.





Earlier, after winning the toss Australia was bowled out for 216 runs. Jonathan Merlo made a solid 76 before India's left-arm spin duo of Shiva Singh and Anukul Roy sprung into action.





At 183 for four, Australia looked well on course to reach 250 in a high-pressure match until the Indian spinners engineered the collapse with the Jason Sangha-led side losing its last six wickets for 33 runs.





Kalra won the Man of the Match match award for his anchor knock while Shubman Gill won Player of the Tournament for his superb efforts and set a few records along the way too. He amassed 373 runs in the tournament.





In the latest ongoing edition of the tournament, India has managed to reach the final where the Yash Dhull-led side will lock horns against England on Saturday.