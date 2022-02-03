East Bengal earns 2-2 draw against Chennaiyin

Chennai :

The result prevented Bozidar Bandovic’s Chennaiyin from jumping to the third spot on the table. CFC (19 points from 14 matches) is now sixth in the standings while SCEB (10 points from 15 matches), which came up with a spirited show in the second half, moved to tenth.





Chennaiyin raced to a two-goal lead early in the contest, courtesy of a Hira Mondal (2’) own goal and a Ninthoi Meetei (15’) bullet strike. Darren Sidoel (61’) pulled one back for East Bengal with a well-hit free-kick before Lalrinliana Hnamte (90’) equalised in the first minute of added time with a superb header.









CFC was off to a great start as Suhail Pasha’s header took a deflection off Hira and disturbed the net. The left-back’s night became worse in the 15th minute after his individual error led to the second Chennaiyin goal. Right wing-back Ninthoi picked up the loose ball, made room for himself and smashed it into the top left corner.





Around the hour-mark, East Bengal cut down the deficit to one through midfielder Sidoel, who converted a free-kick that was hit with venom. The relentless pressure from SCEB paid dividends, with Hnamte netting the leveller. The forward was left unmarked inside the box and punished CFC with an accurate headed goal from a corner.





Result: SC East Bengal 2 (Sidoel 61, Hnamte 90) drew with Chennaiyin FC 2 (Hira 2(OG), Ninthoi 15)