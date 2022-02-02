Chennaiyin eyes crucial win against East Bengal

Chennai :

Representing one of the southern-most states in the country – Tamil Nadu – Chennaiyin FC would be hungry to head north in the Indian Super League 2021-22 standings after being consistently inconsistent in its first 13 matches.





Standing between Chennaiyin and a top-four spot, although for the time being, is bottom dweller SC East Bengal (9 points from 14 games) that has gone west to an extent. If eighth-placed CFC (18 points from 13 games) secures the maximum three points against SCEB at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco (Goa) on Wednesday, Bozidar Bandovic’s team will leapfrog to the penultimate qualifying position.





Bandovic, who looked hurt following Chennaiyin’s painful 0-3 defeat to Bengaluru FC in the previous match in Bambolim last week, acknowledged the magnitude of the upcoming fixture. “This game is very important for us. We must win this game. If we win the game, I think that we will be in a good position [on the points table],” said Bandovic at a media interaction.





“We need to stay concentrated throughout [the game]. We need to fight till the end. I always believe in my team, but the next seven games will be tough. If we achieve a top-four finish, it will be a big success [for the club],” Bandovic went on to add.





For the East Bengal assignment, the Montenegrin hopes to field his “strongest” central midfield triumvirate of Anirudh Thapa, Ariel Borysiuk and Vladimir Koman. While club captain Thapa was absent from the last matchday squad, Ariel was an unused substitute against Bengaluru. Koman was brought off around the hour-mark, even when Chennaiyin was chasing the BFC reverse fixture with a 0-3 deficit.





“Thapa and Ariel didn’t play the last game because I didn’t want to take a risk. Ahead of that game, we didn’t do recovery sessions, therapies and massage. If I had played both, we could have lost them for a month [due to injuries],” explained Bandovic.





“Thapa had some issues in his leg. But now, his physical condition is good. He is ready [to play]. Ariel is not at the physical level I want him to be. He had some breaks [this season owing to injuries]. Koman is physically fine; we need to remember that he has played a lot of matches [in a short span]. All three players are good. They will start 99 per cent.”





In a season where CFC has been below par in the top end of the field, the midfield trio has bagged five goals (3 by Koman, and 1 each by Thapa and Ariel). And, it is understandable why Bandovic is desperate to put them together on the pitch for an important contest.