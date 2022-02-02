Gujarat posts second successive win

Bangalore :





Warriors captain Maninder Singh picked up nine points, but his team returned empty-handed from the match. Giants had a slender one-point (13-12) lead at the breather and was too hot to handle in the second half. In another contest, captain and lead raider Pawan Sehrawat (9 points) guided PKL 2018-19 winner Bengaluru Bulls to a 31-26 victory over UP Yoddha.

Gujarat Giants made it two victories in as many days after defeating defending Pro Kabaddi League champion Bengal Warriors 34-25 in a Season 8 match on Tuesday. Giants had got the better of Haryana Steelers on Monday. Raiders Ajay Kumar (9 points) and Pardeep Kumar (7 points) were once again the major contributors for Gujarat, which induced a number of errors in the Bengal defence.