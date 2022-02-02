Goa snatches a point against Odisha

Panaji :





Brazilian striker Jonathas de Jesus had put Odisha ahead in the 61st minute after converting a penalty. OFC was awarded a spot-kick after Javi Hernandez ended up on the floor following a slight contact with Goa’s Alberto Noguera inside the box. Odisha is now seventh on the table with 18 points from 14 matches while Goa remains ninth with 15 points off as many games.

Alexander Romario Jesuraj snatched a point for FC Goa, which played out a thrilling 1-1 draw against Odisha FC in the Indian Super League 2021-22 at the Athletic Stadium here on Tuesday. Romario, who came on as a substitute in the 85th minute, levelled the score for Goa in the fourth and final minute of stoppage time by heading home a lovely Airam Cabrera cross.