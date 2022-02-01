Raiders help Gujarat beat Haryana

Bangalore :

Ajay Kumar (11 points) and Pardeep Kumar (10 points) impressed as Gujarat Giants defeated Haryana Steelers by a six-point margin (32-26) in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 here on Monday. Gujarat dominated right from the first whistle, thanks to raiders Ajay and Pardeep, who helped their team halt a losing streak.





Haryana’s defence had a night to forget, with left corner Surender Nada struggling to the core. The Steelers could earn just five tackle points, but was lucky to take one point from its defeat. Giants held a seven-point cushion (19-12) at half-time and preserved the lead smartly in the second half. In another match, Dabang Delhi beat U Mumba 36-30.



