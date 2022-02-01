India goalkeeper Sreejesh wins World Games Athlete of the Year award

New Delhi :

Veteran men’s hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh on Monday won the World Games Athlete of the Year award for his 2021 performances, becoming only the second Indian to receive the accolade. In 2020, women’s hockey team captain Rani Rampal had become the first Indian to win the honour.





Sreejesh (1,27,647 votes), a key member of the Tokyo Olympics bronze medal-winning team, beat sport climber Alberto Ginés López (67,428) of Spain and Italy’s wushu player Michele Giordano (52,046) for the award. “I am honoured to win this award. First of all, a big thank you to the FIH (International Hockey Federation) for nominating me for this award, and secondly, thanks to all the Indian hockey lovers around the world who voted for me,” Sreejesh said.



