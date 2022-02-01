Bhambri earns come-from-behind win

Pune :

Yuki Bhambri registered a sensational come-from-behind win over Jozef Kovalik of Slovakia in the men’s singles opening round of the Tata Open Maharashtra 2022 at the Balewadi Stadium here on Monday.





The 29-year-old Indian secured a 6-7(10), 6-2, 7-5 win. After losing the hard-fought first set, Bhambri started the second with 2-0 lead and looked in good touch. He didn’t let the momentum shift away before bagging the set easily and levelling the score. In the decider, the Delhi-born player converted a break point to make it 3-3 and then moved ahead in the contest on serve. Though Kovalik tried his best to make a comeback, Bhambri held his nerve and clinched the decider to advance to the second round.





“Letting the first game slip was a bit yo yo. I sat down and got back. Because it was so close and I felt comfortable to keep attacking, I was able to win the second set,” Bhambri said after the match. However, the left-handed Prajnesh Gunneswaran bowed out of the singles event following a 6-7(5), 2-6 defeat at the hands of fifth seed Daniel Altmaier (Germany).



