Chhangte bids adieu to Chennaiyin, joins Mumbai City on loan

Chennai :

After making seven successive starts in the Indian Super League 2021-22 in Goa, Lallianzuala Chhangte was excluded from the Chennaiyin FC starting line-up for the club’s eighth fixture of the season against Bengaluru FC in December last year.





Many believed that the speedy winger was handed a breather by Chennaiyin head coach Bozidar Bandovic, given the League’s fixture congestion. But as the ISL season progressed, Chhangte fell out of favour. For the past one month, Bandovic maintained that the 24-year-old slipped down the pecking order due to the formation which the Montenegrin manager has been deploying of late.





However, Chhangte’s contract situation was one major reason behind his ouster. Why put someone whose mind is elsewhere in the starting eleven for a match?





“I am not playing Chhangte for tactical reasons. The player’s contract is coming to an end. I heard rumours about him moving to another club. It is up to the player to make a decision [on his future] soon,” Bandovic dropped a hint in a virtual media conference last week.





On ‘Deadline Day’, Chhangte completed a loan switch to Mumbai City FC after the ‘Islanders’ struck an agreement with Chennaiyin. At the heart of the deal that could benefit both parties, the India international will remain at Mumbai City on loan until May 31. Once his current CFC contract expires at the end of the ongoing season, Chhangte is expected to join defending ISL champion MCFC on a permanent basis.





“To my Chennaiyin family. I write to you with a very heavy heart. I assure you that it was not an easy decision to make. I have been thinking a lot and praying. After discussing with my family and agent, I have finally come to this heart-wrenching decision of moving on from CFC in January,” Chhangte penned down an emotional message on social media on Monday.





Chhangte’s stay at Chennaiyin lasted two-and-a-half seasons, during which he made 53 League appearances for the ‘Marina Machans’. The wideman delivered 12 goals and two assists, with his most successful run coming under former CFC chief coach Owen Coyle in 2019-20. Chhangte had joined Chennaiyin on a three-year deal ahead of ISL Season 6.





