Never underestimate a great champion: Federer, Djokovic congratulate Nadal on No. 21

Rafael Nadal is the first man to win 21 Grand Slam titles (Image Courtesy: IANS)

Melbourne :





Federer and Djokovic both missed the Australian Open. Federer is recovering from his latest knee operation; Djokovic is not vaccinated against Covid and he was deported when his visa was revoked after he flew to Melbourne.





Federer posted an Instagram message he addressed to my friend and great rival.





A few months ago we were joking about both being on crutches. Amazing. Never underestimate a great champion, Federer wrote. Your incredible work ethic, dedication and fighting spirit are an inspiration to me and countless others around the world.

















Djokovic praised Nadal's amazing achievement in a Twitter post that added: Always impressive fighting spirit that prevailed another time.