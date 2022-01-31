14-yr-old Unnati wins women’s title

Cuttack :

The 14-year-old Unnati Hooda on Sunday became the youngest Indian to win a Super 100 badminton tournament as she clinched the Odisha Open women’s singles crown. Unnati defeated compatriot Smit Toshniwal in straight games (21-18, 21-11) in the final to emerge champion at the inaugural edition of the USD 75,000 competition. She took just 35 minutes to get the better of Smit at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium here. Meanwhile, the unseeded Kiran George, 21, came up trumps in the men’s singles event by beating fellow Indian Priyanshu Rajawat 21-15, 14-21, 21-18 after 58 minutes of action.



