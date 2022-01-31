Bengaluru ends Kerala’s 10-match unbeaten run

Vasco da Gama :

Bengaluru FC ended Kerala Blasters FC’s 10-match unbeaten streak with a 1-0 win in the Indian Super League at the Tilak Maidan here on Sunday. Young full-back Naorem Roshan scored off a stunning free-kick in the 56th minute, which eventually proved to be the match-winner. Following the outcome, Bengaluru moved to fourth on the table with 20 points from 14 matches while Kerala stays on third with 20 points from 12 fixtures. Roshan came up with a piece of individual brilliance early in the second half for BFC. He curled in a delightful free-kick from just outside the box, with his magical left-footed strike beating a diving Kerala goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Gill.



