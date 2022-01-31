Under-19 WC: India enters semis, to meet Australia

North Sound :

India progressed to the Under-19 World Cup semi-finals after beating defending champion Bangladesh by five wickets here on Saturday. The Yash Dhull-led India will meet Australia in the second semi-final here on Wednesday. Opting to field after winning the toss in the last-eight fixture, India bowled Bangladesh out for a paltry 111 in 37.1 overs, courtesy of left-arm pacer Ravi Kumar’s (7-1-14-3) stunning opening spell. India chased down its target in 30.5 overs, with opening batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi (44 off 65 balls, 7 fours) ending as the top-scorer.





BRIEF SCORES: Bangladesh 111 in 37.1 overs (Meherob 30, Ravi 3/14, V Ostwal 2/25) lost to India 117/5 in 30.5 overs (Angkrish 44, R Mondol 4/31)