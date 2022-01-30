PKL: Haryana Steelers' aim is to top table and reach semis, says Vikash Kandola

Bangalore :

Haryana Steelers will be eyeing to continue to their good form after registering a thrilling 39-39 tie against Telugu Titans in the previous encounter in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 8. Haryana Steelers will be facing off against Gujarat Giants in their next game on Monday.





Speaking ahead of the encounter, Haryana Steelers captain Vikash Kandola spoke on how the team has gained confidence in both raiding and defensive departments over the past few weeks. "Team is getting really strong in both raiding and in defence. The last match was quite close. It ended in a tie. We won three games before that and both the raiding and defence departments are working in tandem. So, we can take confidence from our recent performances and are looking forward to continuing in the same vein of form," Vikash said in a statement.





Haryana Steelers are currently placed in the 4th place in the table with 42 points, and are just six points below the table-leaders Dabang Delhi. Vikash said that the team has an opportunity to climb to the top of the table and is working hard to do so. "Our aim is to top the table and reach the semifinals. We are in a good position in the table, and in the current scenario, we can easily reach the top.





The whole team is working hard towards that goal," he said. "We want to win the match tomorrow against Gujarat Giants with as big a margin as we can. They lost the previous match by a huge margin, and they may be feeling slightly demotivated. We have had good results, so we are quite motivated. Hence, we will try our best to give our 100 per cent to get to a stronger position in the points table," Vikash added. Speaking on the team's turnaround in the season, Vikash credited the coach for his tremendous tactical mindset and the team's bonding. "The whole team and the coach have to be credited for the turnaround. We played as a strong-knit unit throughout the season. Our coach has used various combinations of players as per the situations and planned for every match depending on the opposition we are facing. And the results are now starting to show now," he signed off.