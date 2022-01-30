The ‘Special Ks’ come up trumps

Melbourne :

The ‘Special Ks’ show at the Australian Open ended on a high after Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis lifted the men’s doubles title by defeating compatriots Matt Ebden and Max Purcell in the final on Saturday. Kyrgios and Kokkinakis entertained the crowd at the Rod Laver Arena with a 7-5, 6-4 victory under the lights. It was a first doubles triumph for the pair at a Grand Slam and the duo, in the process, became the first wildcard team to win the Australian Open men’s doubles crown in the professional era. A backhand from Kokkinakis sealed the first break of the match in the 11th game and the pair closed out the opening set on their service game. The Kyrgios-Kokkinakis combination took a 4-3 lead in the second set before they had a match point denied by their opponents at 5-4. The pair wrapped up the match on serve, with Kyrgios blasting two aces.





RESULTS:Men’s doubles: Final: Kyrgios/Kokkinakis bt Ebden/Purcell 7-5, 6-4





Mixed doubles: Final: Fourlis/Kubler lost to Mladenovic/Dodig 3-6, 4-6