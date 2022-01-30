Tata Open 2022: Bopanna-Ramkumar pair seeded second

Pune :

Bopanna and Ramkumar, who won the title in Adelaide, will open their campaign against the experienced American combination of Jamie Cerretani and Nicolas Monroe. The Aussie duo of Luke Saville and John-Patrick Smith has been given the top billing.





Apart from Bopanna and Ramkumar, two Indian pairs will be seen in action in doubles with Yuki Bhambri and Divij Sharan receiving the wild cards along with local boy Arjun Kadhe and Purav Raja. Four Indians, starting in the singles main draw, have been handed a comparatively tricky draw as they will face higher-ranked opponents in their respective opening-round matches.





Ramkumar will square off against eighth seed Stefano Travaglia (Italy) while Bhambri will be up against Slovakia’s Jozef Kovalik. Kadhe will begin his campaign against Portugal’s Joao Sousa while Prajnesh Gunneswaran will face fifth-seeded Daniel Altmaier from Germany in the first round.





Top seed Aslan Karatsev (Russia), second seed Lorenzo Musetti of Italy, third seed Gianluca Mager from Italy and defending champion Jiri Vesely (4) of Czech Republic received byes in the singles opening round. The qualifying matches will begin on Sunday.