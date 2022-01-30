Pro Kabaddi League: Delhi thrashes Gujarat

Bangalore :

Dabang Delhi thrashed Gujarat Giants 41-22 in a one-sided Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 match here on Saturday. Defenders Manjeet Chhillar and Krishan picked up ‘High 5s’ for Delhi, which moved to the top of the table and now has 48 points from 14 matches. Gujarat occupies the penultimate spot in the standings, having collected 28 points from 12 fixtures. In the raiding department, all-rounder Vijay (8 points) and Neeraj Narwal (4 points) were the top contributors. Delhi held a comfortable 10-point (21-11) advantage at the half-time break as Gujarat failed to get going on the night. Delhi continued to dominate on the mat in the second period since it had a mammoth 15-point cushion with just five minutes remaining on the clock. Giants will have no positives to take from the match, with both its raiders and defenders failing to create an impact.



