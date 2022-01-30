Kiyan, the derby hero for ATK Mohun Bagan

Fatorda :

The win was single-handedly delivered by the youngest-ever hat-trick scorer in the ISL, Kiyan Nassiri (64’, 90+2’ & 90+3’), the son of East Bengal legend Jamshid Nassiri. Super substitute Kiyan’s goals cancelled out the strike from Darren Sidoel (56’), who gave the ‘Red & Gold Brigade’ a lead in the second half.





After a goalless first half, the deadlock was finally broken against all odds by East Bengal through Sidoel. The Dutch midfielder attacked the near post from a corner, got to the ball first and guided it past ATKMB goalkeeper Amrinder Singh cleverly.





But, Mohun Bagan equalised after the hour mark via Kiyan, who came off the bench. Six minutes were added for stoppages, which were enough for more moments of magic. A header from Williams hit the post and fell to Kiyan, who made no mistake with the volley. A minute later, he completed an iconic hat-trick.





Result: ATK Mohun Bagan 3 (Kiyan 64, 90+2 & 90+3) bt SC East Bengal 1 (Sidoel 56)