TN football veteran Ravanan retires after 18-year playing career

Chennai :

His last hurrah was with Bengaluru United, for whom the 34-year-old played in the Durand Cup and the I-League Qualifiers in the second half of 2021. Ravanan had begun his on-field ride as a sprightly teenager at Indian Bank way back in 2003.





“I received offers to play in the I-League this season. But, a few personal reasons played a part [in my retirement]. I am satisfied with what I achieved [as a player]. I never imagined that I would reach great heights. I captained Bengaluru United in my final stint, so I am happy to have ended my career on a high,” Tiruchy-born Ravanan, who made the announcement on social media, told DT Next.





Ravanan represented a number of top clubs, enjoying his most successful spell at Churchill Brothers between 2010 and 2014. During his time at the Goan outfit, the versatile defender led the team to the I-League (2012-13) Trophy while also clinching the Federation Cup (2013-14), the Durand Cup (2011) and the IFA Shield (2011).





The soft-spoken Ravanan had tasted Federation Cup success for the first time at Kolkata giant Mohun Bagan in 2006. During his three-year spell at Mahindra United, he emerged triumphant in the IFA Shield (2008) and the Durand Cup (2008-09).





Ravanan was a member of the SAFF Championship-winning India squad in 2009. “I enjoyed my time at every club that I represented. I won most of the trophies in Indian football. With the help of those around me, I managed to play professionally for 18 years without any major injuries,” added Ravanan, who also donned Chennai City colours in the I-League.





“I worked with great coaches and teammates. I played with some of the best footballers in the country like Baichung Bhutia and Sunil Chhetri. I played with top foreign players in the Indian Super League [while at Pune City]. So, I am pretty pleased.”





When asked what he plans to do in the immediate future, Ravanan responded that he was keeping his options open. “I learnt a lot during my playing days, so I would like to guide the next generation. I will continue to remain active in football, but in a different role,” said Ravanan, who revealed that coaching was one of the options. Ravanan is grateful to his parents, who are farmers, for backing him at every stage of his career.





“They supported me throughout, although they had little knowledge about how the sport works. They sacrificed a lot,” Ravanan went on to add.