Chennaiyin's strike force continues to struggle

Chennai :

So, the football cliché ‘The only way is up’ resonated across the Chennaiyin community throughout the lengthy off-season. However, the two-time ISL victor has stayed put at the bowels of the ‘Goals Scored’ table, albeit under a new manager – Bozidar Bandovic – and a different-looking strike force in ISL Season 8 in Goa.





CFC has looked diabolical in the final third of the field, netting a grand total of 12 goals from its first 13 matches of the ongoing campaign. Chennaiyin has failed to beat the opposition goalkeeper on five occasions while scoring more than once just four times.





Central midfielder Vladimir Koman being the team’s highest goal-getter – with 3 in 12 matches – is an indicator that all is not well for the southern outfit. The forward supply from the midfield has not been up to the mark, but the frontline has been far from clinical when presented with big chances, as was the case in the recent contests against NorthEast United FC (2-1 win) and Bengaluru FC (0-3 loss).





In a recent press conference, Bandovic admitted that the lack of goals was a cause for concern heading into the home straight. “It (missing chances) is happening many times. That is my view. It is a problem for us. I have these players [with me] and we will go (fight) till the very end,” Bandovic said ahead of the reverse fixture against Bengaluru.





“We have games every 3-4 days, so we could put a player in danger of getting injured [if we don’t give enough rest]. I will talk to the players to take the pressure off them and get their confidence back. Small things make a big difference,” added Bandovic.





None of the Chennaiyin forwards have set the stage on fire so far. Mirlan Murzaev has only two goals, including a piledriver against Odisha FC, to show for his efforts while Lukasz Gikiewicz has just one in his kitty. The CFC fans drooled over the much-awaited arrival of Nerijus Valskis in the January transfer window, but the Lithuanian striker is yet to open the account in his second stint at the club.





Among Indians, Rahim Ali and Lallianzuala Chhangte have contributed a goal each. John Gregory, who guided Chennaiyin to its second ISL title in 2017-18 and is currently working as a commentator for the League’s English feed, wants the ‘Blues’ to be patient with the ball.





“It (CFC) has struggled in the last third of the pitch. Chennaiyin is a counter-attacking team, but it can still keep possession and delay things a bit. It is giving the ball away needlessly often and isn’t putting enough pressure on the opposition defences,” said Gregory in a post-match interaction on the Star Sports Network. With time not on their side, the CFC attackers will have to get the scoring boots on as soon as possible if the side harbours hopes of qualifying for the play-offs. Chennaiyin, with 18 points from 13 matches, is just outside the qualification positions for now.