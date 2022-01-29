U19 World Cup QF: India wins toss, opts to bowl against Bangladesh

Chennai :

Nishant Sindhu, who had led India in the previous two matches when Dhull was ruled out due to Covid-19 infection, is missing the game after returning COVID-19 positive and is currently in isolation. India barely managed to put a playing XI in the league stage as half a dozen players were isolated after contracting COVID-10 after the opening match against South Africa. The winner of this match will take on Australia in the semifinals.

India U-19: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Yash Dhull(c), Raj Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana(w), Aneeshwar Gautam, Vicky Ostwal, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vasu Vats, Ravi Kumar.