Sat, Jan 29, 2022

U19 World Cup QF: India wins toss, opts to bowl against Bangladesh

India's captain Yash Dhull won the toss and opted to bowl against Bangladesh

India won the toss, opts to bowl against Bangladesh (Image Source: Twitter)
Chennai: India's captain Yash Dhull won the toss and opted to bowl against Bangladesh U19 quarter-final match at the Coolidge cricket ground in Antigua.

Nishant Sindhu, who had led India in the previous two matches when Dhull was ruled out due to Covid-19 infection, is missing the game after returning COVID-19 positive and is currently in isolation. India barely managed to put a playing XI in the league stage as half a dozen players were isolated after contracting COVID-10 after the opening match against South Africa. The winner of this match will take on Australia in the semifinals.
 
India U-19: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Yash Dhull(c), Raj Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana(w), Aneeshwar Gautam, Vicky Ostwal, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vasu Vats, Ravi Kumar.

Bangladesh U-19: Mahfijul Islam, Iftakher Hossain Ifti, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Aich Mollah, Md Fahim(w), Ariful Islam, SM Meherob, Rakibul Hasan(c), Ashiqur Zaman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Ripon Mondol
 


