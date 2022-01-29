U19 World Cup QF: India wins toss, opts to bowl against Bangladesh

India's captain Yash Dhull won the toss and opted to bowl against Bangladesh
Chennai: India's captain Yash Dhull won the toss and opted to bowl against Bangladesh U19 quarter-final match at the Coolidge cricket ground in Antigua.
Nishant Sindhu, who had led India in the previous two matches when Dhull was ruled out due to Covid-19 infection, is missing the game after returning COVID-19 positive and is currently in isolation. India barely managed to put a playing XI in the league stage as half a dozen players were isolated after contracting COVID-10 after the opening match against South Africa. The winner of this match will take on Australia in the semifinals.
India U-19: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Yash Dhull(c), Raj Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana(w), Aneeshwar Gautam, Vicky Ostwal, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vasu Vats, Ravi Kumar.
Bangladesh U-19: Mahfijul Islam, Iftakher Hossain Ifti, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Aich Mollah, Md Fahim(w), Ariful Islam, SM Meherob, Rakibul Hasan(c), Ashiqur Zaman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Ripon Mondol
