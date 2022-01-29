ICC U19 WC: Aaradhya Yadav replaces Vasu Vats in India squad

New Delhi :

"The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad," stated an official release. The Event Technical Committee consists of the Chair Chris Tetley (ICC Head of Events), Ben Leaver (ICC Senior Event Manager), Fawwaz Baksh (Tournament Director) Roland Holder (CWI Representative) Alan Wilkins, and Russel Arnold (both independent representatives).





India will face Bangladesh on Saturday evening in the Super League quarter-final at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua and Barbuda.