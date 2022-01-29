New signing Chima helps Jamshedpur beat Goa

Benaulim :

Winter signing Daniel Chima Chukwu struck the winning goal as Jamshedpur FC defeated FC Goa 1-0 in the Indian Super League Season 8 at the Athletic Stadium here on Friday. Chima, who joined Jamshedpur from SC East Bengal following the departure of Nerijus Valskis, clinched the points for his side by scoring in the 49th minute. Following the end scoreline, JFC moved to second on the table with 22 points from 12 matches while Goa remains ninth with 14 points off as many fixtures. Jamshedpur started the second half on a high and broke the deadlock through club debutant Chima, whose shot could not be kept out by Goa goalkeeper Naveen Kumar. The Nigerian striker was lucky to be awarded the goal as he looked offside in the build-up to the match-winning strike. Overall, it was a creditable show by Owen Coyle-coached JFC, which returned to action after a break.



