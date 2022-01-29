Five recover from virus, but fresh positive case emerges in India camp

North Sound :

Five India players who had tested positive for COVID-19, including skipper Yash Dhull, have recovered and are available for the Under-19 World Cup quarter-final against Bangladesh here on Saturday but the team has been dealt with a fresh positive case. Nishant Sindhu, who led India in the absence of Dhull, returned a positive result following the final group match against Uganda and won’t be available for the knockout fixture. Dhull, vice-captain Shaik Rasheed, Siddharth Yadav, Aaradhya Yadav and Manav Parakh had tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of the group contest against Ireland. The five players reached Antigua on Friday morning after undergoing the mandatory seven-day isolation in Trinidad. “Except for Sindhu, all are fit,” said an ICC source on Friday. “They (referring to the five players) have been deemed fit medically. They have some time to get ready for the game,” added the source.