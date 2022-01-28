Morgan to miss final two matches of T20I series against WI due to injury

London :





"Follow-up testing revealed he sustained a right thigh muscle injury which, whilst relatively minor, will prevent him from playing further games during the current tour," stated in an official ECB release.





In Morgan's absence, all-rounder Moeen Ali has taken the charge as the captain of the Three Lions. However, England is trailing in the five-match series by 2-1 against West Indies.





Both the teams will now be squaring off on Sunday for the fourth T20I.

Morgan has already missed the third match of the five-match series in Barbados on Wednesday night after he felt pain in his right quad during the warm-up.