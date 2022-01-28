Barty storms into final

Melbourne :

Ashleigh Barty will live out a childhood dream when she plays American Danielle Collins in the Australian Open final at Melbourne Park after a stunning 6-1 6-3 semi-final triumph over Madison Keys on Thursday.





Seeking to become the first local since Chris O’Neil in 1978 to win the Australian Open, the 25-year-old was dominant once again as she thrashed American Keys.





“To be in the finals weekend of your home Grand Slam is what a lot of Aussie players dream of,” she told reporters. “It’s going to be an incredible experience come Saturday. I can’t wait to go out there and enjoy it.” Collins, 28, beat seventh seed Iga Swiatek 6-4 6-1 to reach her first Grand Slam final, less than a year after she had surgery for endometriosis.





Channelling her passion into power, Collins settled more quickly than 2020 French Open champion Swiatek and raced into a 4-0 lead with a double break. The 20-year-old from Poland reduced the deficit to 5-4 after breaks of serve in three straight games, only for Collins to reset and take the opener on her fifth set point.





Collins continued to pick apart Swiatek’s game in the next set with her aggressive returning, particularly punishing her second serve, as she moved into another 4-0 lead.





The level of Collins’ intensity remained high, cracking another clean winner - her 27th of the evening - to set up a first match point and taking advantage on the second when a deep return forced Swiatek long.





“It feels amazing to reach my first Grand Slam final. It has been such a journey, it doesn’t happen overnight,” said Collins. Keys started the semi-final with a stinging forehand winner, but Barty was able to break her serve in a tight opening game and was largely in control from there on.





She did not drop a point on serve until 4-1, and was able to serve an ace when faced with a break point in that game before wrapping the set up in less than half an hour.





The American started to find her range in the second set and was able to challenge the Australian’s dominance.





There were some formidable points, with Keys thumping ground strokes and Barty moving well to defend. Her variety, and particularly the heavily-sliced backhand, ultimately came to the fore, with Keys unable to make any traction.