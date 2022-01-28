Roach returns to West Indies squad for ODIs in India

North Sound :

Roach, who has not played any List A cricket since his last ODI in 2019, has made the return with West Indies great Desmond Haynes picking him in his first squad selection since taking over as lead selector.





Six additions have been made to the squad, to be led by Kieron Pollard, that lost to Ireland at home. The ODIs against India will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 6, 9 and 11.





The T20Is will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on February 16, 18 and 20 and the Caribbean squad for that is expected to be announced on Friday.





Besides the experienced Roach, the 22-year-old Bonner, a middle-order batter whose last ODI appearance was exactly a year ago, and Brandon King, an opener, have been recalled to the squad.