Who doesn't want to captain the Indian team, says Mohammed Shami

New Delhi :

Team India fast bowler Mohammed Shami said that he is ready for the role of captaincy in Test cricket, but stressed that the thought of leading the Indian team is not in his mind at the moment.





“I am not thinking too much about captaincy at the moment. I am ready for whatever responsibility is given to me. To be honest, who doesn’t want to captain the Indian team but it is not the only thing and I am looking to contribute in whichever manner possible for the team,” Mohammed Shami was quoted as saying by India.com.





The prolific pacer has been rested for the upcoming limited-overs series against India starting February 6 as Shami has been playing continuously for the last few months.





“I am available for selection in all formats and if it happens, I am more than looking forward to it,” Shami said.





India will take on West Indies in 3 ODIs from February 6 in Ahmedabad while they will play 3 T20Is in Kolkata from February 16.





Rohit Sharma will be leading the Indian side in the upcoming white-ball bilateral series while KL Rahul will be serving as his deputy. The ODIs will be played at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on February 6, 9, and 11 while the T20I series will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on February 16,18, and, 20 respectively.