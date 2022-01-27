Udanta helps Bengaluru thrash Chennaiyin

Panaji :

Iman Basafa opened the scoring by converting a spot-kick in the 12th minute for Bengaluru, for which debutant Lara Sharma deputised in goal in the absence of Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.





Wideman Udanta found the back of the net in the 42nd and 52nd minute to take the match away from Chennaiyin, which remains on 18 points from 13 matches. With the victory, BFC has now collected 17 points off 13 fixtures. CFC had a huge opportunity to take an early lead, but Lukasz Gikiewicz’s shot from close range ricocheted off the crossbar following a Lara save and went out.





A few minutes later, Bengaluru was awarded a penalty. However, TV replays showed that there was minimal contact between BFC captain Sunil Chhetri and Chennaiyin midfielder Edwin Sydney Vanspaul inside the box. Iranian midfielder Basafa made no mistake from the spot as he thundered the ball into the top left corner.





CFC tried to draw level via Germanpreet Singh and Vladimir Koman, who fired strikes from distance, but to no avail. With just some minutes to go for the half-time interval, Bengaluru doubled its advantage, courtesy a costly error by Edwin in the middle of the park.





Chhetri was at the heart of the move, dancing past defenders before unselfishly putting the ball on a plate for Udanta to score. The latter tapped it home, much to the delight of the BFC dugout. Udanta tripled Bengaluru’s lead with a cool finish, after snatching the ball from CFC central defender Sajid Dhot, who slipped in the area.





Chennaiyin head coach Bozidar Bandovic rung in the changes, bringing on Nerijus Valskis and Lallianzuala Chhangte, but his side was simply second-best on the night. The Montenegrin had made five alterations to the starting eleven, with club captain Anirudh Thapa not a part of the matchday squad. Koman led the team in his absence.





Result: Bengaluru FC 3 (Basafa 12(P), Udanta 42 & 52) bt Chennaiyin 0