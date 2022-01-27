Bishnoi earns maiden India call-up

Mumbai :

Rohit Sharma, who passed a fitness test at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, will lead the team in both formats. All-rounder Deepak Hooda was surprisingly included in the ODI team despite not having a great Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign with Rajasthan.





The pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have been rested for both, with Washington Sundar returning after recovering from COVID-19. Vice-captain KL Rahul will join the team from the second ODI. While the ODI leg will take place in Ahmedabad, the T20 rubber will be hosted in Kolkata.





SQUAD: ODIs: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Avesh Khan; T20Is: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan and Harshal Patel