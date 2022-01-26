Padma Shri will inspire me to strive harder for Asian Games, says Pramod Bhagat

Madrid :

Tokyo Paralympics gold medalist Pramod Bhagat has said the Padma Shri award will inspire him to thrive harder and put in extra efforts in training for Asian Games. Para shuttler Bhagat will be awarded Padma Shri. The announcement was made on the eve of 73rd Republic Day on Tuesday. "It's a truly humbling experience to be honoured with the Padma Shri award and will serve to inspire me to earn more laurels for my country," Bhagat said in a statement.





"This will inspire me to strive harder and put in extra efforts in training and Asian Games and World Championships which is scheduled for this year," he added. The ace athlete also was conferred with Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award in October 2021 and now Bhagat is all set to become the first Para-Badminton athlete to receive the prestigious Padma Shri Award. Bhagat is busy training in Spain for the Asian Games and World Championship and with the Paralympics coming in 2024, this year becomes even more important for the para shuttlers.