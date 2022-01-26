Sania bids adieu to Aus Open with mixed doubles loss

Melbourne :

Sania Mirza’s swansong at the Australian Open ended with a mixed doubles quarter-final defeat to the local combination of Jaimee Fourlis and Jason Kubler here on Tuesday. The 35-year-old Mirza, partnering American Rajeev Ram, lost 4-6, 6-7(5) to wildcard entries Fourlis and Kubler in one hour and 31 minutes. Having crashed out in the first round of the women’s doubles event last week, Mirza had hoped to go all the way in mixed doubles at Melbourne Park but could not. Following her loss in women’s doubles, Mirza had announced that the 2022 season would be her last. With Mirza’s exit on Tuesday, India’s challenge at the opening Grand Slam of the year came to an end.





