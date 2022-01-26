Rohit fit to lead India against West Indies

New Delhi :

However, the team selection meeting, which is set to happen this week, will be an interesting one as Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ravichandran Ashwin, after their indifferent performance against South Africa, could come under the scanner.





But, Rohit is ready to captain the team after a left hamstring injury ruled him out of the South Africa tour. “Rohit is fit and available for the series against the West Indies,” a senior BCCI source said on condition of anonymity. “He is already training in Mumbai and is expected to be in Bangalore for the fitness test and get a formal ‘okay’ from the National Cricket Academy,” the source informed.





Jasprit Bumrah’s workload management is paramount for team and there is a possibility that he might be rested for the matches. This is after Bumrah played all six games in South Africa, which included three Tests and three 50-over games, and sent down the highest number of overs (104.5 overs in Tests and 30 in ODIs). However, Bhuvneshwar, whose form has tapered off, might be dropped. Meanwhile, experienced all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also seems to be close to attaining full fitness and will play either against West Indies or in the next assignment against Sri Lanka.



