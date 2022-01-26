Chennai blocker Akhin can’t wait to put on a show

Chennai :

Going by his words and the way he has been toiling in the run-in to the event, one would wonder if the inaugural edition of the Prime Volleyball League in Hyderabad is his first-ever tournament at the highest level. Such is the fire in Chennai Blitz middle blocker Akhin’s belly, even after being there, doing that in the sport.





“I am pretty excited [for PVL Season 1]. All of us are looking at the League as a huge platform. Irrespective of whether we are experienced or not, it is a big opportunity. We have been working extremely hard for it. Let us see what happens on court,” Thiruvananthapuram-born Akhin told DT Next in a recent chat.





“Before I joined the team’s camp [in Chennai], I trained for three months in Kochi. The pre-season began on January 10, so we have been practising [as a unit] for the last two weeks. We have been training thrice a day. There are high expectations around [the team]. We need to be fully fit to deliver our best,” said Akhin, who is getting up to speed at the Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research here.





Akhin, the highest-paid Indian player in the franchise at Rs 9.75 lakh, believes Blitz has the personnel to go the distance in the first PVL season. “We have a strong squad. I feel that we have a very good chance of winning the title. I share a good rapport with most of my teammates since I have known them for a long time. We are confident of coming up with a good show. The mood in the camp is positive,” added Akhin.





The 30-year-old Akhin stressed that he would settle for nothing less than a silver medal. “My first goal is to take Chennai to the final. I will then do whatever I can to win the trophy. I want to give something back to the city which I consider my second home. Chennai made me the person I am today,” Akhin expressed his love for the state capital. He had sported the Tamil Nadu colours in his maiden Senior Nationals in 2013 before turning out for Kerala.





PVL shifted from Kochi to Hyderabad





Meanwhile, tournament organiser Baseline Ventures announced on Monday that the seven-team competition had been shifted from Kochi to Hyderabad due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in Kerala. The event will be hosted at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium between February 5 and 27, with Hyderabad Black Hawks meeting Kochi Blue Spikers in the opener.





(The first season of the Prime Volleyball League can be caught live and exclusive on the Sony Sports Network)