Wed, Jan 26, 2022

Steelers, Titans play out a tie

Published: Jan 26,202204:00 AM

Haryana Steelers and Telugu Titans played out a thrilling 39-39 tie in the Pro Kabaddi League match here on Tuesday.

Haryana Steelers captain Vikash Kandola picked up his fifth ‘Super 10’ of the season
Bangalore:
It was an evenly-contested battle, which saw Steelers skipper Vikash Kandola leading from the front and earning his fifth ‘Super 10’ of the season. However, a successful tackle from Titans in the final second of the match gave it a point and forced a tie.Rohit Gulia gave Haryana an early lead, getting a successful raid in the first minute. He continued to earn raid points while Mohit and Jaideep successfully defended back-to-back moves as Steelers took a 4-1 lead.

In the 10th minute, Kandola came up with a fantastic ‘Super Raid’, picking three points, that extended the team’s advantage to seven points (11-4). In the 14th minute, Haryana inflicted an ‘All Out’ to take a 14-9 lead. But, Titans bagged an ‘All Out’ in the last minute of the first half to close the gap. Haryana lead 20-19 at the interval.

Gulia earned his fifth successful raid point to take the score to 24-20 in the 24th minute. However, Titans closed down the deficit with a ‘Super Raid’ a minute later, and then inflicted an ‘All Out’ in the 30th to move to 30-28.

Moments later, Vinay levelled the score for Haryana with another successful raid, getting two touch points. Jaideep earned a successful tackle in the 34th minute to make it 32-32. Kandola delivered his sixth successful raid to help his team regain the lead. In the 37th minute, Haryana inflicted its second ‘All Out’ to hold a five-point (38-33) edge.

Vinay managed to get a touch point in the final minute of the match, but Kandola could not successfully complete his final raid as Titans made a comeback at the fag end.

