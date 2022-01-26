NorthEast holds Mumbai City

Fatorda :

Ahmed Jahouh helped the reigning ISL champion take the lead from the penalty spot in the 30th minute. But, a relentless NorthEast team kept piling on the pressure and finally got its reward through substitute Mohamed Irshad, who struck in the 79th minute.





The result means Mumbai City is winless in its last six games, moving back to the top-four but only just with 18 points from 12 matches, level with Chennaiyin FC. NorthEast remains at 10th place in the standings, having collected 10 points from 14 games.





For MCFC, things got worse at the end as right-back Amey Ranawade was shown a red card in stoppage time after he picked up his second yellow. NorthEast was off to a positive start, but Mumbai City soon got its grip on the tie.





Jahouh whipped in a delicious ball for Vikram Pratap Singh, whose flick-on was off target. Mourtada Fall was denied by a sharp save from NEUFC goalkeeper Subhasish Roy Chowdhury as MCFC started calling the shots.





The momentum soon reflected in a goal albeit from a spot-kick after Vikram was tripped inside the box by Mashoor Shereef. NorthEast protested vehemently against the decision and Jahouh thumped the ball high into the left corner of the goal. Just before half-time, Bradden Inman missed a sitter after being set up by Cassio Gabriel.





In the second period, NorthEast had an early chance to equalise but Gurjinder Kumar headed wide. The best opportunity for NEUFC fell to winger VP Suhair, whose chip caught MCFC custodian Mohamad Nawaz off his line but the ball cannoned off the post.





Marcelinho’s effort then thundered off the bar as Mumbai City breathed a huge sigh of relief. Hernan Santana tried his luck from range with a delightful free-kick, but the goalkeeper did well to keep his effort at bay. NEUFC kept knocking on the door and finally got its leveller from an unlikely source.





Minutes after coming on for Sehnaj Singh, defender Irshad found the back of the net with a striker’s finish as the ball fell to him from a NorthEast corner.





Result: Mumbai City FC 1 (A Jahouh 30(P)) drew with NorthEast United FC 1 (Md Irshad 79)