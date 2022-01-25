Uncapped Lauren Bell added to England squad for Ashes Test

Canberra :

England on Tuesday added uncapped seamer Lauren Bell into their squad for the one-off Women's Ashes Test against Australia.





The 21-year-old is promoted from the A tour and will join the now 18-member England squad ahead of the game in Canberra on January 27.

"Lauren Bell has been added to England Women's squad for the Commonwealth Bank Women's Ashes Test match," England Cricket said in a tweet.

In a warm up match against the senior England women's team, Bell produced an excellent bowling performance (3 for 35), dismissing Tammy Beaumont, Nat Sciver and Amy Jones. She then claimed 3 for 17 in the first unofficial T20 against Australia A in Adelaide, including two new ball scalps of Elyse Villani and Georgia Redmayne.

"Lauren bowled really well throughout the English summer and she's continued that good form over here on Australian wickets. She gives us another option to consider for selection going into the Test match," said head coach Lisa Keightley.

Bell, who is yet to make her international debut, caught everyone's attention when she took 12 wickets for Southern Brave in the women's Hundred, last summer.

Australia hold a 4-2 lead in the multi-format series following an opening victory and then two washouts in the T20Is in Adelaide. Four points are on offer for the winner of the four-day clash at the Manuka Oval.