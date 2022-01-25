Mandhana wins Women’s Cricketer of the Year award, for a second time

Dubai :

The 25-year-old Mandhana, who also made it to the ICC Women’s T20 Team of the Year, edged out fellow nominees Tammy Beaumont of England, South Africa’s Lizelle Lee and Gaby Lewis (Ireland) for the top prize – the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy. She is only the second woman player, after Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry, to have won the highest individual award more than once.





The India T20 team vice-captain had previously clinched the trophy back in 2018. “I am truly honoured for receiving the prestigious Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for the ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year 2021. A recognition of such high class from the global governing body of cricket in an exceptional and difficult year will motivate me to better my game and contribute to Team India’s success going forward,” said an elated Mandhana.





The India opening batter scored 855 runs in 22 international matches in all formats at an average of 38.86, including one century and five fifties. While the India women’s team endured a difficult 2021, Mandhana continued to impress at the top of the order.