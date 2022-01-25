Tue, Jan 25, 2022

Greek Freak - Tsitsipas prevails over Fritz in a five-set epic to reach quarters

Published: Jan 25,202212:46 AM

Stefanos Tsitsipas advanced to the Australian Open men’s singles quarter-finals after notching up a hard-fought five-set victory over Taylor Fritz at the Rod Laver Arena here on Monday.

Stefanos Tsitsipas fought back in the final two sets to progress
Melbourne:
Greek fourth seed Tsitsipas was behind one to two at the conclusion of the third set, but fought back to defeat No.20 Fritz of the United States 4-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the late-night match that lasted three hours and 23 minutes. In the final-eight stage, the 23-year-old will go up against 11th seed Jannik Sinner (Italy), who accounted for local hope Alex de Minaur in straight sets (7-6(3), 6-3, 6-4) earlier in the day.

“It was an epic match. I gave everything on court. I am very proud of the way I fought and the way I stayed consistent in moments that were close and critical,” said Tsitsipas, a two-time finalist at Melbourne Park who is yet to crack the code. “I am overwhelmed. The stadium was on fire; it was too good to be true,” he added.

Meanwhile, American Maxime Cressy gave second seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia a run for his money before losing 2-6, 6-7(4), 7-6(4), 5-7 in the fourth round. Medvedev will next clash with No.9 Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada) as the latter beat Croatian veteran Marin Cilic 2-6, 7-6(7), 6-2, 7-6(4) to progress in the men’s draw. The match went on for three hours and 35 minutes.

Cornet finally in quarter-finals

In the women’s section, Alize Cornet of France finally qualified for the quarter-finals in a Grand Slam. Two days after celebrating her 32nd birthday, Cornet recovered from a second-set meltdown to get the better of 14th seed Simona Halep from Romania 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

“It is never too late to try again! Being in my first [major] quarter-final is a dream come true. The journey goes on. I still can’t believe it,” Cornet, whose Australian Open 2022 campaign is her 63rd run at a Grand Slam, said in an on-court TV interview after her match.

Cornet will lock horns with Danielle Collins for a place in the semi-finals since the American defeated No.19 Elise Mertens of Belgium 4-6, 6-4, 6-4. Second seed Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) crashed out in the fourth round after enduring a 7-5, 2-6, 6-7(7) defeat at the hands of Estonian Kaia Kanepi. Seventh seed Iga Swiatek from Poland beat Sorana Cirstea of Romania 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 to advance to the next level.

