‘Will give security, but demand performances’

Cape Town :

A South Africa team which is in transition and is battling off-field issues defeated India 2-1 in Tests and whitewashed the tourist 3-0 in the ODIs. “We certainly want to give them (the players) consistency and we want to give them security,” said Dravid in a reassuring tone after India lost the inconsequential third ODI by four runs on Sunday.





But, then came the rider. “Once you give them consistency and security, you got to demand performances – really big performances [from them]. That is the expectation you have when you play at this level. When you play for your country, you have to put in big performances. That is a requirement,” Dravid went on to add in the press conference.





“Whether you bat at [No.] 4, 5 or 6, you have to know what the team’s requirements are. We know guys have done well and we would like to back them as much as possible. Sometimes, they would have good tours. It is not the same on other occasions. That is just the way it is. There tends to be a lot of competition, with people pushing for places. It is not easy to be in that kind of situation,” Dravid said.



