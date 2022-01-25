Ogbeche scores hat-trick as Hyderabad beats East Bengal

Vasco da Gama :

After Monday’s result, Hyderabad jumped to first in the standings with 20 points from 12 matches while East Bengal dropped to the bottom with nine points off 13 fixtures. Nigerian striker Ogbeche (21’, 44’ & 74’) found the back of the net thrice for HFC, with Aniket Jadhav (45+1’) getting on the scoresheet on the stroke of half-time. Hyderabad, which had won just once in its previous five games, held a massive 3-0 advantage at the half-time break and added sheen to the scoreline in the second period. On Sunday, FC Goa and Bengaluru FC shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw while ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC played out an entertaining goalless stalemate.



