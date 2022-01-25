India games null and void: Asian governing body

Mumbai :

India was unable to field a team for the Group A contest at the DY Patil Stadium since a dozen players returned positive coronavirus results. The AFC issued a statement which confirmed that the home side “is considered to have withdrawn” from the continental competition as per the tournament guidelines.





“Following the cancellation of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022 Group A match between Chinese Taipei and India, India is considered to have withdrawn from the competition in accordance with Article 4.1 of the ‘Special Rules Applicable to AFC Competitions during the COVID-19 pandemic’,” the AFC said in a statement.





“All matches of India are now cancelled and considered null and void pursuant to Article 6.5.5 of the Competition Regulations,” the governing body added. The result of India’s sole completed match – the goalless draw against Iran last week – would not be taken into consideration while determining the final standings in the group.





Following India’s exit, only eight-time title-winner China, Chinese Taipei and Iran form the updated Group A.





“To avoid any possible disparity in the final comparison between all third-placed teams, the results of the matches in Group B and C between the first, second and third-placed teams against the fourth-placed teams will not be counted,” the AFC said in reference to the qualification of the two-best third-placed teams to the quarter-final phase.



