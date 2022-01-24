We didn't know that the camera was on us: Virat Kohli on Vamika pictures

Chennai :

CHENNAI: Pictures and videos revealing the face of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's one-year-old daughter Vamika has been going rounds on social media for the first time after a broadcaster of ongoing India-South Africa series captured the actor and her daughter cheering for Virat from the stands, on Sunday.





Reacting to this, cricketer Virat Kohli took to his Instagram on Monday and said that they were not aware of the camera and would really appreciate if Vamika's images are not clicked and published for the 'reasons' explained earlier.













"Our daughter's images were captured at the stadium yesterday and widely shared thereafter. We want to inform everyone that we were caught off guard and didn't know that the camera was on us. Our stance and request on the matter stays the same. We would really appreciate if Vamika's images are not clicked/ published for reasons we have explained earlier. Thank you!" he wrote.





Vamika's images going viral across all social media platforms have angered the couple's fans as Virat and Anushka have never revealed her face in any of their pictures since her birth.



