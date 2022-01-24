Premier League: Liverpool defeat Crystal Palace Chelsea outclass Spurs

London :

For Crystal Palace, Odsonne Edouard scored in the 55th minute but it was not enough as Liverpool registered a 3-1 win at the Selhurst Park Stadium. With this win, Liverpool cemented its place at the second spot in Premier League standings with 48 points, nine points behind table-toppers Manchester City.





In another match, Chelsea defeated Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 to move to the third spot, just one point behind second-placed Liverpool. For Chelsea, Hakim Ziyech and Thiago Silva got on the scoring sheet. In another game, Leicester City played out a 1-1 draw against Brighton while Arsenal and Burnley played out a goalless draw.