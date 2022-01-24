IND VS SA: South Africa inflicts whitewash on India

Cape Town :

India failed to avoid a series whitewash against a South Africa team in transition despite Deepak Chahar’s scintillating 34-ball 54, losing the third ODI by four runs here on Sunday to end a disastrous tour of the ‘Rainbow Nation’.





Asked to take first strike, South Africa was all out for 287 after Quinton de Kock’s (124 off 130 balls, 12 fours, 2 sixes) hundred and Rassie van der Dussen’s (52 off 59 balls, 4 fours, 1 six) fluent half-century. In reply, India was bowled out for 283 in 49.2 overs, mis-handling a chase that should have been completed smoothly. Having taken two wickets with the ball, Chahar blazed away with the bat to hit five fours and two sixes but his effort was not enough.





Earlier in the chase, opener Shikhar Dhawan (61 off 73 balls, 5 fours, 1 six) and Virat Kohli (65 off 84 balls, 5 fours) struck fifties, stitching a 98-run stand for the second wicket.





India overhauled its playing eleven by making as many as four changes, but the alterations did not bring about a change in the fortunes.





Brief scores: South Africa 287 in 49.5 overs (Q de Kock 124, R van der Dussen 52, P Krishna 3/59) bt India 283 in 49.2 overs (V Kohli 65, S Dhawan 61, D Chahar 54, L Ngidi 3/58, A Phehlukwayo 3/40).