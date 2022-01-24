No bubble is foolproof, says AIFF president post India’s exit

Mumbai :

All India Football Federation president Praful Patel on Sunday denied that the bio-bubble for the ongoing AFC Women’s Asian Cup was weak although several COVID-19 cases among the home team’s players led to the cancellation of Group A match against Chinese Taipei.





The dozen positive cases meant that India’s campaign in the premier continental tournament was over. “Unfortunately, this happened to us despite the best measures put in place, and it is sheer bad luck that it happened to us. Let there be no fingers pointed at any. We need to understand this is a pandemic situation, and no bubble is foolproof around the world,” Patel said in a statement.





“The team is heartbroken. I am proud of the great promise the team showed in its first match, and I am confident that it will prove its mettle in the near future,” added Patel, who is also the chairperson of the tournament’s local organising committee.





“We are as disappointed as probably the entire nation would be right now with this unwarranted situation. However, the players’ health and well-being are of paramount importance to us,” he said.





India failed to name the minimum requirement of 13 players for the match against Chinese Taipei and there was no sign of the home team at the ground even as the rival warmed up. The Blue Tigresses would bounce back, Patel went on to add. “This is not the end of the world. The promise on display in the first match against Iran was there for all to see, and I am confident it (the team) will bounce back from this temporary setback,” said Patel. India was held to a goalless draw by Iran in its opener on Thursday.