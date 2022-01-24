PV Sindhu wins Syed Modi title, men’s final declared ‘No Match’ after +ve case

Lucknow :

PV Sindhu eased past compatriot Malvika Bansod in straight games here on Sunday to clinch her second women’s singles title at the Syed Modi International tournament.





Top seed Sindhu hardly broke her sweat while defeating Malvika 21-13, 21-16 in the summit contest that last only 35 minutes.





Two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu had previously bagged the top honors at the BWF World Tour Super 300 event in 2017.





The men’s singles title decider was declared a ‘No Match’ after one of the finalists returned a positive coronavirus result. An all-French final between Arnaud Merkle and Lucas Claerbout had been scheduled.





“The BWF can confirm [that] one of the finalists tested positive for COVID-19 this (Sunday) morning. The other finalist is deemed a close contact and has also been withdrawn,” the Badminton World Federation said in a statement.